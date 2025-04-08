Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the news reports that some students could not take the JEE exam in the Pendurthi area apparently after being delayed due to the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy, an official statement from the Andhra Chief Minister's office said.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the news reports that some students could not take the JEE exam in the Pendurthi area due to the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy.

"How long was the traffic stopped for the convoy? What was the traffic situation on the routes where the students had to reach the exam center at that time? Was any traffic control done on the service roads?" the release said.

He has asked Visakhapatnam police to investigate such issues, the release said.

The release further said that Pawan Kalyan has clearly stated that he wants to ensure that the people do not face any problems during his tours.

The police have been instructed to regulate traffic only for a short period during the visits of the chief ministers in the coalition government. Similarly, the police regulate traffic. Even when they go in a helicopter, they do not do anything like stopping traffic on the road or cutting down trees, the statement added.

Further, according to the statement, the central office has already given clear instructions to the party ranks and leaders not to carry out crane garlands, programs, or activities that cause traffic disruptions. Accordingly, we inform the party leaders about this on every visit. The party leaders followed the same discipline during this visit as well. (ANI)

