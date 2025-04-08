Hyderabad, April 8: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s son, who was injured in a fire accident at a summer camp in Singapore, is undergoing a bronchoscopy and may have a long-term impact of smoke inhalation.

Pawan Kalyan, who will be leaving for Singapore on Tuesday, told media persons that Mark Shankar suffered burns on his hands and legs. “I have been told that he is reasonably well, but right now they are doing a bronchoscopy. The final report will come on Wednesday morning. Hopefully, everything will be alright,” he said. Singapore School Fire: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark Shankar Pawanovich Suffers Burns to Limbs, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

The actor-politician said the fire broke out during summer camp, where 30 children were present. One child died and 15 others were injured. He conveyed his condolences to the parents of Mark Shankar’s classmate who died in the fire. The Jana Sena leader said workers at a construction site next to the summer camp rescued the children before the arrival of the fire engine. He thanked the people who rescued the children.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he received a phone call around 7.30 a.m. about the incident when he was on a visit to Araku. “I thought it was a minor incident. I did not know its intensity. He has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing a bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia,” he said. ‘Why Oppose Hindi but Profit From Dubbing Movies in It?’: Janasena Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Leaders Over NEP Row (Watch Video).

He was on a four-day visit to Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts, but he had to cut his visit short. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his son’s condition and for also informing the Indian high commissioner in Singapore.

The Jana Sena leader said he also spoke to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore to know the details. Pawan Kalyan also thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and others for conveying their concern over the incident.

The actor-politician said his youngest son met with the accident on the day when his elder son Akhira was celebrating his birthday. “This is an unfortunate coincidence,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spoke to Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his son’s condition. He wished for the early recovery of the child. Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and megastar K. Chiranjeevi and his wife will also be leaving for Singapore. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed concern over the injuries sustained by Mark Shankar. The Governor wished a speedy recovery of Shankar, who is presently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in the fire accident and wished him a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).