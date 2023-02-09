Amaravati, Feb 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh GST collections stood at Rs 28,181.86 crore by January end recording a hike of 6.91 per cent in the same period last year, an official release said on Thursday.

At a review meeting on revenue generating departments held here on Thursday, officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the State is gradually overcoming Covid-19 blues while GST and other revenues are closer to targets.

They explained that the GST gross collections in the state till December 2022 stood at 26.2 per cent as against the national average of 24.8 per cent surpassing Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in which the collections stood at 17.3 per cent, 24.9 per cent and 20.2 per cent respectively.

The total tax collections (GST, Excise, professional tax and taxes on petrol and diesel) stood at Rs 43,206.03 crore by January 2023 as against the target of Rs. 46,231crore, the officials explained and said the State achieved 94 per cent of the targets fixed for tax collection.

Officials from the Mining Department explained that they are confident of achieving the target of Rs 5,000 crore as they are striving to revive non-functioning mines.

While the Department earned Rs 2,220 crore by February 6, 2022, it achieved the target by earning Rs 3,649 crore revenue as on February 6 in the present fiscal.

Officials of the Transport Department told the CM that they have achieved revenue of Rs 3,657.89 crore as against the target of Rs 3,852.93 crore by January in the present fiscal.

