Chennai, February 9: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday directed officials to ensure that all announced government schemes are made operational before the completion of the year.

Reviewing the implementation of iconic projects with senior government officials and ministers at the Secretariat here, he said that completing and making fully operational the announced schemes would help the government win the hearts of the people. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Free Breakfast Scheme on Party Founder Anna Durai's Birthday, 1.16 Lakh Students To Benefit in First Phase.

Stalin also said that it was the officials who are responsible for making the 8 crore people of the state appreciate the government and called upon the officials to devote attention to enforcing the schemes and initiatives. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Son Udhayanidhi Inducted in Council of Ministers, Swearing-In Ceremony on December 14 at Durbar Hall in Chennai.

The Chief Minister said that the government was not only the Chief Minister but comprised of ministers and officials. He said that in the 20 months since the DMK government assumed office, several schemes for the benefit of the people have been conceptualised and implemented.

He cited people-friendly schemes like the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum scheme that leads to health workers reaching the doorsteps of people and providing them with medical assistance. He also said that the free breakfast scheme implemented by the government on a trial basis in government primary schools has brought the government closer to the people.

The Chief Minister said that the government had won praise from lakhs of women benefitting the free bus pass scheme and said that the free electricity scheme for farmers has won many hearts.

He also said that good governance could be made possible only if the Chief Minister, Ministers, and officials work together and that this should be further strengthened in the days to come.

He also said that the library being constructed in memory of the late Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi at Madurai was nearing completion and added that the construction of the largest hospital in Guindy, Chennai is progressing at a fast pace. Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, and several ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.

