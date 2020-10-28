Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI): Another 2,949 cases were added to Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally on Wednesday, making the cumulative 8,14,774.

The overall recoveries increased to 7,81,509 as 3,609 more patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the latest bulletin said.

Also, eighteen more coronavirus patients succumbed, taking the overall toll to 6,643.

The state now has 26,622 active cases, the bulletin said.

West Godavari added the highest 492 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Krishna 457, Guntur 421 and East Godavari 417.

Chittoor district reported 315 new cases, Kadapa 193, Anantapuramu 192 and Visakhapatnam 114.

Five other districts reported less than 100 cases each, with Kurnool having the lowest 32, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts saw three fresh COVID-19 fatalities each in 24 hours, Chittoor and East Godavari two each and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each, it said.

