Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) The driver of an app-cab service provider was arrested from Haridevpur area in the city on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman passenger and stealing her belongings, police sources said.

The woman, in her police complaint, said the accused, Swapan Biswas, tried to outrage her modesty after she and her friend boarded the vehicle at Southern Avenue on Tuesday night, they said.

Following the incident, the women were forced to deboard the vehicle, the sources said.

The driver was arrested in the early hours based on the details provided by the woman in her complaint filed at Rabindra Sarobar police station, they said.

The accused was also found in possession of two bags belonging to the women, the sources added.

