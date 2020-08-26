Mumbai, August 26: All exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) were postponed by the state government on Wednesday. A statement was issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind deferring the examinations. The decision comes amid a nationwide row over the Centre's decision to hold JEE Main and NEET UG exams next month.

The Maharashtra CMO further added that a revised schedule of the exams to be conducted by the MPSC will be issued after deliberations. The government is expected to defer the exams till the threat of COVID-19 subsides in the state. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam.

"Due to the COVID situation, it has been decided to postpone all the examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The revised schedule will be announced later," said the statement issued by Thackeray's Office in Marathi.

Update by Maharashtra CMO

कोविड परिस्थितीमुळे महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाच्या सर्व परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. सुधारित वेळापत्रक पुढे जाहीर करण्यात येईल. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 26, 2020

The MPSC Prelim exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 20, as per the schedule which has now been scrapped by the state government. The Commission is also in-charge of periodically conducting other examinations to fill vacancies in the state government.

Scores of activists had appealed for deferment of MPSC exams as the candidates also include students from remote rural areas who may struggle in arranging commutation and lodging facilities.

Thackeray, who had attended a meeting of non-NDA chief ministers called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier today, had condemned the Centre's decision to hold the NEET and JEE exams on schedule despite the pandemic.

Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, demanded the deferment of all exams till the COVID-19 situation improves. He also appealed the PM to consider starting the academic year from 2021.

