New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday said he has written to various religious organisations for setting up mask banks to help the needy in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation recently had established its own mask bank.

"Today, I wrote a letter to various religious organisations, regarding setting up of mask banks, so that any needy person can take a mask from these banks for free to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

Prakash said, Indraprastha Sanjivani NGO, on Tuesday donated 2,000 masks and 100 PPE kits to NDMC's mask bank.

"In the near future, masks will be donated to sanitation staff and hospital employees from the mask bank. PPE kits would be provided to those who require it the most," he added.

On Tuesday, 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities were reported in the city, while the positivity rate dropped to 6.85 per cent, according the latest health bulletin issued by the government.

