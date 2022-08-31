New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) DDA has decided that applications under the land pooling policy covering 104 villages under it, can be submitted till September 30, the urban body said on Wednesday.

For villages of Garhi Khusro and lbrahimpur, they can be sent till November 21, the DDA said in a statement.

The land pooling policy was notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in September 2018.

It is based on a public-private partnership towards proactively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner, and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels, the statement said.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

The DDA on Wednesday said it had as part of this policy, issued public notices dated May 19, 2022 for formation of a consortium in Sector 10A of Zone N and Sectors 2 and 3 of Zone P-II.

A time period of 90 days was given to form a consortium in each of these sectors separately.

DDA now has issued "another provisional notice for formation of consortium". This notice is in respect of Sector 8B in Zone P-II where 70 per cent participation of landowners has been achieved. A time period of 90 days has also been given to these landowners to form a consortium, the statement said.

"It is also to inform that willing land poolers may still coordinate among themselves and form a consortium as per the policy.

"Additionally, to facilitate this and land pooling in other sectors, the DDA has decided to keep the window period of submitting applications open till 30.09.2022 for all 104 villages falling under the Land Pooling zones and up till 21.11.2022 for the Villages of Garhi Khusro and lbrahimpur," it added.

Consortium proposal in respect of Sector 3 of Zone P-II has been received and the same is "under examination".

Landowners of the remaining two sectors have sought additional time for formation of consortium.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate the implementation of land pooling policy it has now been decided to further extend the time period for formation of consortium till September 30, the statement said.

