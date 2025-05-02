Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): The portals for the Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees two days after the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion and welcomed the pilgrims.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30, and two days after May 2, the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham will also open for devotees. He emphasised that the government has managed to ensure a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements so that they don't face any problems.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: 3 Flights Diverted, Over 100 Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Inclement Weather in National Capital (Watch Videos).

"Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April...Two days from today, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements", CM Dhami said.

Flowers were showered from a helicopter over the devotees who had arrived to worship at the Shri Kedarnath Dham, and an Indian Army Band played devotional tunes for the pilgrims.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Vice-President JD Vance Hopes Pakistan Will Cooperate With India on Probe in Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack.

CM Dhami said that in the present time, there are a lot of issues like separatism and terrorism. Dhami said that he prayed in the name of PM Narendra Modi, and God will give him the power to fight against his enemies, and those involved in the Pahalgam incident will be brought to justice.

"Today, we have also done puja here in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, issues like terrorism and separatism, which are in front of us, Baba will give strength to our Prime Minister and the enemies, demons who did such an incident in Pahalgam will be finished", he added.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, accompanied by chants of 'Jai Baba Kedar' that echoed through the Kedar Valley.

CM Dhami shared in a post on X that the sacred procession from Gaurikund to Kedarnath was marked by "reverence, faith, and devotion."

"Today, after the ritualistic worship at Gaurikund, the Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedarnath reached the holy Shri Kedar Dham. When the Doli reached the temple premises, there was an atmosphere of devotion among the devotees, the entire Dham echoed with the chanting of 'Jai Baba Kedar'," CM Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)