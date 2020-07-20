Amaravati, July 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday as another 4,074 fresh cases were added in the state.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 696 after 54 new casualties were reported in a day, according to the latest bulletin.

As many as 1,335 patients got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the bulletin added.

The total positive cases in the state touched 53,724 while it has 28,800 active cases after 24,228 recoveries.

As per the bulletin, 33,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday with 16,195 of them rapid antigen tests.

Of the 4,074 new cases, 2,011 were rapid antigen positives, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district had the highest number of 1,086 positive cases in a day, the highest in the state so far.

The district now has a total of 7,232 coronavirus cases, with 5,888 of them being active.

It also reported nine fresh deaths on Monday, along with Guntur, while Krishna reported seven and Anantapuramu six.

Statistics released by the government said 13,49,112 people had been tested in the state till date at the rate of 25,264 per million population and a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent.

The recovery rate stood at 45.10 per cent while mortality rate was 1.30 per cent, the bulletin said.

