Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): On the occasion of 124 birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Araku MP Madhavi Goddeti paid tribute to the freedom fighter's statue at Alluri park in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "Alluri was among the few who had sacrificed their lives while fighting the British rulers from trampling upon the rights of the people of India."

"Alluri Sitarama Raju was a freedom fighter who ignited the flames of revolution in the heart of Manyam and roared over the British Empire. He has inspired many generations," she added. (ANI)

