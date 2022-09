Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) September 3 (ANI): Kerala's Governor Arif Muhammad Khan accepted the resignation of the minister for Excise and Local self-government MN Govindan, on Saturday morning, Govindan sent his resignation yesterday night.

Recently, MN Govindan was selected as the new Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) state secretary.

According to the news reports, after stepping down of the senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan due to ill health conditions, MN Govindan was made CPIM state secretary.

The decision was made in a meeting held at the party headquarters yesterday. Induction of Kerala Assembly speaker MB Rajesh into the state CM Pinarayi Cabinet, after stepping down of the MV Govindan from the government. (ANI)

