Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Armed Forces celebrated various events in Thiruvananthapuram and other parts of Kerala on Sunday.

According to a press statement, the aegis of Pangode Military Station, a felicitation ceremony was held at Raj Bhawan, Trivandrum, today and Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan felicitated the Gallantry Awardees and Veer Naris at Raj Bhavan.

Governor felicitated Ex Hav Alby D'Cruz Ashok Chakra, V.Chellathai, mother of Late Captain Jerry Premraj Vir Chakra, K Sudha wife of Late Nk S Jayaprakash, Vir Chakra, Geetha Gopakumar wife of Late Major Gopakumar Raman Pillai Vir Chakra, Priyanka Nair wife of late lieutenant Colonel S Anand Shaurya Chakra.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the Forces are here to defend our territorial integrity and armed forces personnel displayed a tremendous sense of devotion and sacrifice while doing so.

In the morning hours of Independence Day, a boat race was organized by the Madras Regiment of Indian Army with 75 soldiers and also a form of numerical figures `75' with fishing boats at Akkulam Lake, Thiruvananthapuram. Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station inaugurated the event at Akkulam Lake.

"Commandant G Sreekumar, Station Commander, Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam reviewed the Ceremonial Guard at the station. In another event, a team from the ICG station hoisted the national flag off coast Kovalam as part of the Pan India Flag Hoisting Drive launched by the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Ship C- 427 and C-441 also hoisted the national flag and dressed overall at Kollam and Vizhinjam respectively, the press statement read.

"Various events were held by different NCC Units under NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) across the state and Lakshadweep Island which includes paying homage to freedom fighters and martyrs, Freedom Run, cleaning drive, Webinar on the importance of National Integration in Nation Building, National level Quiz competition, Felicitation ceremony of Veteran Gallantry Awardees/dependents, Patriotic Dance Competition, Blood Donation Camp, other competitions," it added. (ANI)

