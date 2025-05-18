Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 18 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested 21 individuals in connection with a shocking incident that unfolded late on Saturday when armed assailants launched a violent attack on security guards deployed at the premises of Monee Magnum Company in the Agripada area of Mumbai, allegedly over a land encroachment dispute, police officials said.

According to the FIR filed by complainant Ganesh Jagannath Salunkhe, the attackers, reportedly acting under the direction of Pascal Postal, owner of Franco India Pvt. Ltd., forcibly welded the company's gate shut using iron rods in an attempt to seize control of vacant land owned by the company. This act obstructed the entry and exit of both the complainant and the property owners.

The situation escalated when a group of armed individuals, including security personnel and others, gathered and attacked Salunkhe and his team in a pre-planned assault. The attackers allegedly used stones, bricks, chilli spray, and chilli water, inflicting serious injuries.

The attack got more violent when a licensed firearm holder allegedly fired gunshots in the direction of Salunkhe and his female colleagues in an apparent attempt to kill them.

Mumbai Police have arrested 21 individuals in connection with the incident. They have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Sections 189(1), 189(2), 109, 189(4), 190, 126(2), 118(1), 191(2), 191(3), and 61(2) (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, including 25, 27, and 30.

Police have also seized four rifles (12-bore), live and spent cartridges, stones, sticks, and chilli spray used during the assault.

Pascal Postal, along with Jai Patil and approximately 10-15 female bouncers and security guards, has been named as wanted in the case. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining accused who are currently absconding, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

