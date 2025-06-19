Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The annual synergy conference of the Army and Border Security Force was held at the Western Command headquarters on Thursday.

The conference, aimed at reinforcing jointmanship and addressing critical issues pertinent to border management in the western theatre, featured detailed analyses of the challenges, with particular focus on the recent operational experience of Operation Sindoor.

Senior commanders from both the forces shared strategic insights gained during the operation, highlighting areas such as coordination under dynamic conditions, terrain exploitation, and rapid decision-making.

The lessons drawn from this operation are being institutionalised to enhance preparedness and response mechanisms for future border contingencies, an official statement said.

The conference deliberated on a range of joint initiatives, including the harmonisation of training protocols and equipment profiles. Measures to enhance resource sharing and supply chain efficiency in forward areas were also discussed.

Senior leadership from the BSF in Punjab and Jammu Frontiers, and the Indian Army's Western Command took part in the conference.

"The conference -- co-chaired by Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command and Satish S Khandare IPS, Additional Director General, BSF -- aimed at further enhancing operational synergy, reinforcing jointmanship, and addressing critical issues pertinent to border management in the western theatre," the statement said.

Lt Gen Katiyar, in his concluding address, emphasised the long-term vision of developing a Joint Security Force Culture.

He lauded the efforts of both the BSF and the Army in maintaining border integrity and called for continued collaboration to effectively counter modern and emerging threats.

Building on the previous exercises, a communication architecture was deliberated upon to enable secure, real-time information exchange across operational formations.

In view of rising aerial threats, particularly from small unmanned aerial systems, both the forces also explored the integration of surveillance platforms and counter-drone capabilities.

The Army-BSF annual synergy conference continues to serve as a vital platform for strengthening India's border security architecture through collective effort, operational excellence, and unified resolve, the statement said.

