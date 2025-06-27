New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Indian Army is carrying out trials for solutions to counter drone attacks, which were used extensively by Islamabad in its response to Operation Sindoor launched against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a top defence expert said on Friday.

Pakistan had sent swarms of drones and loitering munitions to counter India's air strikes on terror infrastructure across the border to avenge the terrorist attacks on tourists in Pahalgam.

"The armed forces are already doing trials for their counter drone solution," Lt Gen V G Khandare (retd), former Principal Adviser, Ministry of Defence, said in an interactive session at the India Space Congress organised by SIA-India.

India had repulsed a series of drone attacks launched by Pakistan using its home-built Akashteer air defence system, which has emerged as the key line of defence in warfare.

Lt Gen Khandare (retd) said neither the Indian Army nor the Indian Air Force pilots crossed the border during Operation Sindoor, but were still successful in causing devastation on identified targets inside Pakistan.

He, however, said the emerging use of technology in warfare does not diminish the importance of having "boots on the ground".

"The Army will continue to do its land operations. You can keep punching somebody, but unless you go and stand on his (enemy) ground, it is not yours. So boots on the ground will determine who owns that particular area," Lt Gen Khandare (retd) said.

"That is the leverage that will happen subsequently. If you do not go and capture that land you will have a defeated country promoting somebody as Field Marshal," he added.

"As we strive toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is equally important to ensure Surakshit Bharat so balancing development with deterrence is essential to maintaining our national momentum and safeguarding our trajectory in the face of evolving global dynamics whether it's the integration of tri-services or broader national-level frameworks, space domain is becoming indispensable across all domains civil, military, and strategic," Lt Gen Khandare (retd) said.

