New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed senior officers of the National Investigation Agency, including its director general, at the NIA headquarters here, with the discussions highlighting the "collaborative efforts" required to tackle "emerging security threats", the Army said on Wednesday.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the force said this in a post on X and also shared photographs.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS addressed the officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Headquarters NIA. The session, attended by Shri Sadanand Date, DG, NIA and senior officers, focused on "Hybrid & Grey Zone Warfare: Challenges & Counter-measures," it said.

"The discussion highlighted the collaborative efforts required to address the emerging security threats. #IndianArmy #YearofTechAbsorption #DecadeofTransformation @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @NIA_India," the Army said on the microblogging platform.

