Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Chinar Corps and reviewed the operational preparedness on Thursday, said Indian Army.

He applauded troops for the high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty. He also interacted with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Indian Army informed.

Against the backdrop of rising incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Naravane was scheduled to visit Srinagar to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, the Army Chief was also expected to be visiting forward locations on the Line of Control (LoC) and take a first-hand review of the operational preparedness of troops there, Army sources told ANI.

In Srinagar, he would be briefed on security situation by the senior official of the Chinar Corps, they said.

Pakistan Army has increased ceasefire violations along the LoC at a time when India and China are engaged in conflict over territorial issues in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Gen Naravane has been reviewing the on-ground situation in both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir frequently with senior commanders. (ANI)

