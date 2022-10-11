New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Army Day Parade next year will be held in Bengaluru as part of initiatives to hold major events outside the national capital region.

Army Day is held on January 15 every year to mark the taking over of first Indian officer as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on this day in 1949.

"The next Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. This would be the first time ever that the Army Day parade would be shifted outside the national capital," an Army official said.

As part of the initiatives in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives to celebrate national and military events outside Delhi, the Indian Air Force held its Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh.

Due to the change in venue, the wreath laying at the National War Memorial was also held one day before Air Force Day on October 8. The Army would also follow the same, the officials said. (ANI)

