Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), has been missing since 5:00 pm on Sunday, said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Manzoor's abandoned burnt car has been found near Kulgam.

Army suspect that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. (ANI)

