Tinsukia, Aug 7 (PTI) An Army personnel was on Saturday allegedly shot dead by his colleague in Assam's Tinsukia district, a police officer said.

The two, who were on duty, had engaged in a heated argument early on Saturday morning, following which Lance Naik Rajendra Prasad reportedly opened fire with his INSAS assault rifle and emptied the entire magazine on Lt Sanjay Chand, killing him on the spot.

A senior official of the Army camp in Laipuli area informed the local police at Panitola outpost, and Prasad was taken into custody shortly after.

The police are yet to ascertain what led to the argument and the subsequent killing, the officer said.

The body of the deceased, who hailed from Uttarakhand, has been sent to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

At least 20 rounds of cartridges, along with the assault rifle, were seized by the police from the site of the incident, he added.

