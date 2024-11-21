Jammu, November 21: The Army launched probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. According to reports, allegations have been levelled against some soldiers for beating five civilians resulting in injuries to them during anti-terror operations in Mughal Maidan area on November 20.

"Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November," the White Knight Corps said in a statement on X. It said that there are some reports on the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Involved in Village Defence Guards Killings in Ohli Clash With Security Forces in Kishtwar; 4 Army Commandos Injured (Watch Video).

"An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured," the statement said.

Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)