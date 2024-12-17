Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) An Indian Army soldier died during an artillery deployment training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 15 when 31-year-old gunner Chandra Prakash Patel from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh was performing duties as a detachment commander in the Gun Battery during the training exercise, a defence spokesperson said.

As Patel was hooking a gun to a towing vehicle, it lost traction on the ramp of a gun pit and slipped backwards, leaving the soldier injured.

"He was immediately taken to a field hospital in an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries," the spokesperson said.

The SHO of Mahajan police station, Kashyap Singh, said Patel's body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

