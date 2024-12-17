Mumbai, December 17: The Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has been a popular scheme among women, is set to see an increase in financial aid. Currently, women receive INR 1,500 per month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, with the state government promising to raise this amount to INR 2,100. However, women are eagerly awaiting the enhanced benefit and a significant update on Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana has now been provided.

Former Minister Aditi Tatkare has confirmed that Ladki Bahin Yojana's increased amount of INR 2,100 will be available to beneficiaries by the next state budget, which is expected in March 2025. She clarified in an interview that the funds will be disbursed soon after the decision is made in the 2025 budget, meaning women will have to wait until March next year for the revised amount. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Scheme Beneficiary List To Be Scrutinised.

Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana Update

There has been considerable speculation regarding the future of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, with rumours circulating about the scheme's possible closure and doubts about the INR 2,100 increase. Tatkare reassured that women will receive the increased amount once the budgetary provisions are finalised, putting an end to the uncertainty. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Continue Under New Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis? Here's What BJP Promised Before Assembly Elections.

Additionally, the government is set to re-examine the applications submitted under the scheme. Women who have provided false or incorrect information in their applications will be excluded from receiving financial support. The verification process is expected to begin soon, and the next instalment of the scheme is likely to be distributed in the near future.

