Udhampur, Nov 4 (PTI) Army is changing the lives of hundreds of students from weaker sections in Kashmir by sponsoring their education in various public schools across the country.

As many as 136 students will be admitted to Army Public School, Beas in Punjab under operation Sadbhavana, an initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: GST Sleuths Bust Rs 45 Crore Fake Bills Scam, Businessman Arrested.

He added that 1000 plus students for higher education and 136 students for secondary education have been sponsored in last two years alone and have been admitted in various universities and schools across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)