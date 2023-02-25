Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon, a former commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, on Saturday shared his experiences with police officials at a programme here.

On the occasion, Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra released Dhillon's book "Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye".

During an interaction with the audience at the Rajasthan Police Academy, the former army commander in response to a question on Kashmir, said there is terrorism in Kashmir but not all Kashmiris are terrorists.

Lt Gen Dhillon said that his book has been composed in the perspective of his military life from the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the actions taken against terrorists, especially in Kashmir.

"The purpose of writing this book was to introduce the youth to military life," he said.

Lt Gen Dhillon said that the Hindi translation of the book will also be published soon and his next book will be based on leadership.

