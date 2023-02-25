Tehri, February 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 138 development schemes worth Rs 533 crore at the Pratap Inter College Boradi in Tehri district. Among these, 45 development schemes of Rs 158 crore were inaugurated while 93 foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 375 crore were laid.

The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition put up by various departments on development works on the occasion. He also inaugurated the state-level elite women's and men's boxing competition. Dummy checks of a total amount of six crore and seventy-lakh rupees were given to 1120 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin as the amount was given directly in the account of the beneficiaries through digital means. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Schemes Worth Rs 48.84 Crore in Champawat.

The Chief Minister announced on the occasion that efforts would be made to upgrade Tehri Hydro Engineering College to the status of IIT. Its proposal will be sent to the Government of India. For New Tehri city, a scheme for pure drinking water will be prepared from Reeh.

Speaking at the Programme, the Chief Minister said, "Our aim is to include even the last person of the society in the development process and the government is making continuous efforts for the same. Work is being done with determination in this direction so that the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government reach the last line people of the society. People are paramount for the government. The decisions that are being taken for the overall development of the state, each and every decision is being taken on the basis of public sentiments."

Addressing a the huge gathering, Dhami saluted Indramani Badoni, Veer Gabbar Singh and Sridev Suman and said that the development schemes of Tehri district will become the pillars of our progress in the coming times and they will help not only the people of Tehri but also the surrounding areas.

"Our aim is to take the stream of development to the society's last person and for this, the government is making continuous efforts. Work is being done with determination in this direction so that the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government reach the last line of people of the society.

People are paramount for the government. The decisions that are being taken for the overall development of the state, each and every decision is being taken on the basis of public sentiments," said Dhami.

We are not only taking decisions but also implementing them on the ground. For our resolve to build a developed Uttarakhand, we are continuously moving ahead with a vision. Both the government's policy and intention are clear, that's why today Uttarakhand is getting more job opportunities than ever before.

Continuous efforts are being made to conduct the recruitment examinations in a fair manner in the state, but some people are trying to mislead the innocent youth of the state and make them stand against the government," He added. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Stay at Homestay in Pauri Garhwal With Locals Tonight To Promote Tourism in State.

"Today's youth is not a wanderer, he knows the difference between right and wrong. The state government has tried to secure the future of the youth of the state by implementing a strict anti-copying law. With the implementation of this law, no paper leak in future will be able to dare to think about copying," said the CM.

"The state has made unprecedented development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with infrastructure, environmental protection and modern development, special campaigns are also being run in the state for cultural development. A blueprint of policy plans is being prepared to create new employment opportunities in the state in order to prevent migration, to promote tourism and to improve the basic systems of the state," said Dhami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)