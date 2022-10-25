New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Around 59,100 candidates have paid fees and secured admission in various undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University's first round of seat allocation, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day for the payment of fees by those who accepted the college and course allotted to them.

"Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course, around 59,100 have sealed their admission by paying fees," Gupta said.

Gupta said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday.

Thereafter, the university will open a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference.

Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30, Gupta said.

"For the second round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 AM Monday, October 31, to 04:59 PM Tuesday, November 1," he added.

At the Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

