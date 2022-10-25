Mumbai, October 25: In view of Diwali, several states announced DA hike thereby bringing smiles and happiness in the lives of government employees. After the Central government increased the DA hike by 4 percent, several states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and others hiked the DA of its state employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendation. The DA hike has come as relief to thousand of government employees and pensioners.

Now that the DA hike has been announced, the question is when will the next Dearness Allowance be increased? Well, it must be noted that DA is hiked twice every year. First in January and the second time in July. However, this year the DA hike were announced in March and then later in September. 7th Pay Commission Diwali Good News: List of States That Announced Hike in DA For Government Employees Ahead of Festivities.

If the Centre continues this trend, then the next DA hike is most likely to be announced in March 2023. The first DA hike was made in March 2022 when the Centre increased the DA from 31 percent to 34 percent. The second time the DA was hike was in September when government employees received a DA hike of 4 percent, thereby taking their DA to 38 percent from 34 percent.

Central government employees who will be eagerly waiting to receive their next hike could possibly receive the DA hike in March 2023, which is roughly about six months from now. Going by various reports and the recent trends of DA hike by Centre, the government could get a DA hike of 3 to 5 percent. 7th Pay Commission News: With 6% DA Hike, Diwali Cheers Likely for Government Employees of This State.

However, the hike in DA would be based on various factors including the inflation and rising prices of essential commodities.

