Leh, Jun 16 (PTI) A senior government official on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the four-day Sindhu Darshan yatra scheduled to commence here from June 23.

Ladakh's tourism secretary Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan chaired a meeting to review the status of infrastructure development at the Sindhu Ghat and the status of arrangements for the yatra, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 21,000 Crore in Vadodara on June 18.

The Sindhu Darshan Yatra is celebrated annually on the banks of river Sindhu.

For smooth conduct of the yatra, Khan directed officials to make proper arrangements for water, sanitation, security, public address system and traffic management at the Sindhu Ghat and adjoining areas, the official said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

Khan also directed officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place well before the commencement of the yatra.

The secretary along with the officials also inspected the Sindhu Ghat later to ensure that quality and safety procedures are followed as per requirement, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)