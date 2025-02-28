Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) After plastic sheets were found in idli steaming, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that artificial colours were detected in 26 samples of fried green peas collected by the Food Safety Department.

According to him, in February, 106 samples were collected and submitted to a laboratory for analysis to check for artificial colours in fried green peas. Of the 31 samples analysed so far, five were found to be safe, while 26 were deemed unsafe.

"This is a very worrying situation because artificial colours are being used in these green peas to make them look greener. Harmful substances like Tartrazine and Sunset Yellow, which are banned, have been detected. We have already begun taking action against those responsible. Legal measures, including fines, will also be imposed," he told reporters.

The analysis of the remaining samples is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the results, he added.

Similarly, as part of a special campaign, 288 samples of drinking water from bottled water brands were collected for analysis.

"The analysis is in progress, and we will share the results once they are available," Rao said.

Rao also stated that in February, inspections were carried out at 681 hotels, restaurants, and street vendors to check for the use of plastic sheets in idli steaming.

Notices were issued to 52 establishments found violating the rules by using plastic sheets for steaming idlis, he said.

"The use of plastic sheets for steaming idlis is strictly prohibited, as plastic should not come into contact with hot food. It can mix with the food, get ingested into the body, and become a permanent part of it. This can have harmful effects on organs and cells, and some of them suggest it may contribute to cancer and other diseases. We have taken serious note of this issue," he added.

