Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his two-day visit to Anjaw district inaugurated 15 projects at Walong, Tinai, Kibithoo, Musai, and Kaho villages in presence of Hayuliang MLA, Dasanglu Pul, Khonsa West MLA, Chakat Aboh, ZPC Soblem Pul and DC Anjaw, Talo Jerang.

These projects aimed at boosting tourism as well as improving the infrastructure in the border villages.

The names of the projects inaugurated are the Civil Terminal Building of Walong ALG, Tinai Community Hall, 30 bedded Girls Hostel of Government Sec. School, Walong; RCC View Points at Tilam and Bara Kundun; New School building of ME School, Kibithoo, Medical Labour Room, Solar Street Lights and Badminton Court at Kibithoo Model Village under Vibrant Village Program; Basket Ball Court, New ME School Building and Solar Street Lights at Musai Model Village; Basket Ball court, Solar Street Lights and a School Library at Kaho Model Village, also known as the first village of India.

In his address to the people in a public meeting at Walong on Sunday, Mein stated to bring Anjaw to the tourism map of India and pitched for the development of more tourism infrastructure in the area citing that the beautiful landscape and rich flora and fauna has the potential to attract high-end tourists in the region and make Anjaw one of the most tourist attractions place.

He mooted a new tourism policy for Arunachal Pradesh and a Tourist circuit in the eastern sector connecting Pasighat, Roing, Mayudia, Anini, Parshuram Kund, Anjaw, Namsai, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Vijaynagar and other tourist places in the belt.

He added that the region offers a wide range of tourism activities like sightseeing, birding, wildlife exploring, white water rafting, trekking, spiritual tourism, etc.

He exhorted the youths to exploit these potentialities and to engage themselves in the hospitality sector by availing benefits under the Govt subsidized Schemes like Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana, CM's Paryathan Vikas Yojna, etc.

The Deputy CM also urged the villagers to avail of schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal and take up activities under Agriculture & allied sectors as the area is highly conducive for agriculture and horticulture crops.

He further said that with the inauguration of the Civil Terminal Building at Walong ALG, regular Helicopter or Dornier service will be introduced at Walong, which will be beneficial for the defence personnel serving in the border area as well as for the civilians.

He stated that the Govt is committed to providing digital connectivity in the border region under USOF.

During the visit of the Union Home Minister last April, 4G Airtel towers were launched at Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo village and the internet connectivity through OFC will be launched at the District headquarter, Hawai on November 4.

He further mooted for developing more digital infrastructure in the State to realize the vision of PM Modi under the Digital India initiative to enhance digital transactions and digital connectivity.

Mein assured to look into the demands placed by MLA Hayuliang and ZPC Anjaw during the meeting in phase wise manner.

In another Public meeting at Kaho (the first village of India) on Monday, Mein expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for declaring the border villages, Kibithoo & Kaho Village in Anjaw, Limiking in Upper Subansiri and Mago Village in Tawang as the first villages while launching the Vibrant Village Program.

He said that such a gesture reflects the love and kindness of the Central leadership towards Arunachal Pradesh.

He also said that many efficient IAS officers, who previously served in the district have developed deep attachment and close affinity with the local people and their culture which is the result of the love and respect of the local community towards the serving officers.

Mein recalled the contributions of former Commissioner (Planning & Investment), PS Lokhande, who also served as Deputy Commissioner of erstwhile Lohit District for mooting the idea of taking up Kaho, Kibithoo, Musa and other border villages to be taken up under State Govt's Golden Jubilee Model Village Program which was later merged with the Vibrant Village Program of Govt of India.

He lauded MLA Hayuliang, Dasanglu Pul for her dedicated work towards the welfare of the people of her constituency and the District Administration and all the departmental officers for ensuring timely completion of the projects.

On the demands placed by the local community at Kaho, Mein assured to look into their demands for a Sub-Centre, Retaining wall for protection of a Gompa and for revalidation of funds under ArSRLM for livelihood generation.

He further urged the villagers to maintain friendly relations with the defence personnel serving in the area and to cooperate with them and provide every assistance in guarding the border. Mein also visited the Border Personnel Meeting Complex at Wacha, the easternmost border post of India and interacted with the defence personnel of the 20th Battalion of Punjab Regimen and also with the ITBP personnel at Kaho Village.

The Deputy CM said that we feel protected and safe because of the presence of defence personnel on the border and salute them for guarding our borders day and night. He asserted that Arunachalees are none to second when patriotism is concerned and it is only in Arunachal Pradesh's border region that one finds villagers greeting the dignitaries with the slogan of Jai Hind, which reflects their patriotism.

He also requested the armed personnel to maintain cordial relations with the civilians and thank them for extending their help to the civil administration in every possible way. During the visit, Brigadier R Bandhari proposed a development project to improve Walong and other border villages as a tourism hub, which DCM assured to look into.

He also inspected the under construction 350 Mtr Span Tinai RCC permanent bridge over the Lohit River constructed by 1444 BCC (GREF) which will connect Walong with Tinai and other villages on the right side of the river. (ANI)

