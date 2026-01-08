Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to purchase 40 Mobile Medical Units under the Vibrant Villages Programme funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The state cabinet approved the procurement of 40 Mobile Medical Units under the Vibrant Villages Programme (funded by MHA) through HLL Lifecare Ltd., with operational support to be funded under the National Health Mission.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Records Highest-Ever Passenger Traffic of 55.5 Million in 2025.

"The Mobile Medical Units (MMU) will strengthen healthcare delivery in 455 Vibrant Villages across 11 border districts of the state, namely Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, KurungKumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Shi Yomi, Tawang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, and West Kameng. It will enhance healthcare accessibility by delivering essential healthcare services to remote villages lacking health infrastructure and bridge the healthcare gap between rural and urban areas through mobile health units. It will serve and provide access to quality primary healthcare services in remote, hard-to-reach, and border areas. Each unit will provide comprehensive primary healthcare services, including OPD services, maternal and child health services, elderly care, basic diagnostics, including portable handheld X-ray (with AI), essential medicines, screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation, and referral support, etc," said in a press release issued by the CMO, Arunachal Pradesh.

It also stated that the initiative is expected to significantly improve health indicators, reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, and enhance the overall quality of life of people residing in border villages, while reinforcing the Government's commitment to inclusive development and strengthened service delivery in frontier areas.

Also Read | Why Has Bangladesh Shut Most Visa Services in India Amid Diplomatic Strains; What It Means for Indian Travelers.

The state cabinet approved a series of important policy decisions aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, public safety, education, urban governance, environmental conservation, and employment generation in the state.

The state cabinet approved HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to create Diagnostic infrastructure (Laboratories) in the 256 sub-centres, 82 Primary Health Centres, 25 Community Health Centres and 64 Block Public Health Units. The Creation of Diagnostic Infrastructure is done under the mandate of the 15th Finance Commission Health grants.

"In addition, as part of the creation of diagnostic infrastructure, HLL Lifecare Ltd is also approved to implement the Laboratory Management Information system in all the Health facilities of the state, including Medical College/ General/ District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Sub Centres in the state. LMIS is a step forward to improve the functioning of Laboratory services by digitalisation of the supply chain, logistics, inventory data and other such important processes that improve the quality of laboratory services. Till today, through HLL Lifecare Ltd, Tele radiology of CT Scan services at Aalo, Bomdila, Khonsa, Namsai, Tawang, Tezu, Yingkiong & Ziro have benefited nearly 12000 patients. To further improve the Diagnostic Radiology Services in the state, HLL Lifecare Ltd is approved to provide Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Certification for all General/District Hospitals and CHCs. The creation of diagnostic infrastructures is an effort of the Government towards providing accessible, affordable, quality diagnostic services nearer to the community. This will not only result in reducing out-of-pocket expenditure but will also enable evidence-based patient management, resulting in better patient care," said in the press statement.

Considering the increasing incidence of fire accidents and disaster response requirements, the state cabinet approved the proposal for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025, replacing the existing 1991 Act.

"The new legislation strengthens the legal and operational framework of the department in line with modern requirements. The Bill will go to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for passage to become an Act. The cabinet also approved Special Grade promotions for Fire & Emergency Services personnel on completion of 15, 20, and 30 years of service, as a measure to address career stagnation and recognise long years of service. A total of 142 personnel will benefit from this cabinet decision. The Cabinet further approved creation of 91 posts for 7 Sub-Jails of Longding, Khonsa, Changlang, Pasighat, Yingkiong, Aalo and Koloriang to enhance effective Prison management," said in the press statement.

In a major decision to strengthen the human resources in the education department, the state cabinet today approved the creation of 58 various posts.

"The cabinet approved the creation of 14 posts of administrative, non-teaching, and teaching posts and 32 numbers of Assistant Professor posts for the Government. Model Degree College at Piyong, Namsai District and the Govt. Model Degree College, Kanubari, Longding district, to start the academic activities. Further, 12 numbers of Assistant Professor posts were approved for the introduction of Sociology, Commerce, and Mass Communication courses in select Government Colleges across the State, aimed at expanding access to higher education and generating employment opportunities for youth. The Cabinet accorded approval for the creation of a Directorate of Urban Local Bodies under the Department of Urban Affairs, in alignment with the 74th Constitutional Amendment, to strengthen urban local governance. A separate directorate would facilitate better coordination between various stakeholders, including local bodies, state government departments and central government agencies, ensuring a more cohesive approach to urban development," said in the press statement.

To address acute cadre stagnation, the cabinet approved a one-time relaxation of residency requirements under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service (APFS) Rules, 2019, enabling immediate promotions against existing vacancies without any additional financial burden. A total of 48 APFS officers will get direct benefits, and 60 numbers of frontline forest officers will get indirect promotional benefits from this decision.

The cabinet also approved the Recruitment Rules for the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for the Pakke, Namdapha, and Kamlang Tiger Reserves, with a direction to insert the cut-off date for departmental absorption, which should be the date of creation of the STPF posts, i.e., 06.03. 2024 in the recruitment rule. This will significantly strengthen wildlife protection and anti-poaching measures under the Project Tiger framework. This decision will ensure recruitment for 324 posts of Special Tiger Guards under the Special Tiger Protection Force, thereby creating employment opportunities for our youth.

The cabinet reaffirmed the state government's commitment to good governance, public service delivery, employment generation, environmental protection, and inclusive development for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)