Itanagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of the state's formation day.

Participating in Utkala Dibasa celebrations at Raj Bhavan along with the Odia community, the governor highlighted the importance of celebrating statehood days as a means to foster unity and deepen engagement with various communities contributing to Arunachal Pradesh's growth.

Parnaik commended the role of the Odia community, particularly in education and social welfare.

He expressed gratitude for their contributions and hoped that the enduring goodwill between the two states would continue to strengthen.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing Odisha's rich traditions.

Attendees enjoyed renditions of 'Bande Utkala Janani', the state anthem of Odisha, and 'Ama Odisha', a traditional melody. Several traditional dances were also performed.

Arunachali student Manami Moyir Gamlin from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Nirjuli performed 'Mangalam', an Odissi dance.

