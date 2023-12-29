Itanagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Friday successfully implemented the hybrid mode of hearing and e-filing of appeals and complaints, a senior official said.

From now, the links for availing the option of hybrid mode of hearing will be published in the daily cause list, APIC registrar Taro Mize said.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah's Instagram Account Crosses 1 Crore Followers.

He revealed that the provision for e-filing of appeals and complaints is available on the APIC website apic.arunachal.gov.in.

Mize appealed to all stakeholders, public information officers and litigants to avail the services.

Also Read | Northwest India Weather Forecast: Dense to Very Dense Fog Likely To Continue for Next Two Days, Says IMD.

In October, the Supreme Court had set December 31 as deadline for information commissions across the country to provide facility of e-filing of complaints and appeals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)