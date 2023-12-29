New Delhi, December 29: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah's Instagram account has crossed the 1 crore mark in the number of followers. Social media pundits suggest that the latest buzz around his dexterity in steering seven historic bills across both houses amidst an explosive furore created by the opposition has much to do with his soaring popularity on social media platforms.

As per the latest numbers, the Union Home Minister has as many as 34.1 million followers on X, 10.7 million on Instagram and 15 million on Facebook. However, Amit Shah has been the most followed political personality in India second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a while now. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 10 Seats in Telangana Ahead of General Polls.

The Home Minister's 10.7 million followers on the short video platform Instagram is only second to PM Narendra Modi who is followed by a mind-boggling 82.7 million Insta people. On Facebook, Amit Shah scored 15 million followers right after PM Narendra Modi who leads him with 48 million followers.

There is also a wide gap between Home Minister Amit Shah's social media following and those of opposition stalwarts like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who was recently named as the probable Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDI alliance trails far behind Amit Shah on social media dominance with a following of 566.7 K on X and 130K on Facebook as opposed to Shah's 34.1 and 15 million respectively. Bhagavad Gita a Solution to National and Global Challenges, Says Amit Shah.

Arvind Kejriwal, one of the most vocal opposition leaders and the Delhi Chief Minister finishes the race at 27.3 million on X, 1.7 million on Instagram and 9.2 million on Facebook. While Rahul Gandhi clocks 24.7 million followers on X, 5.1 million on Instagram and 6.8 million on Facebook.

Although Shah's popularity has constantly been on the rise since he was credited with having master-minded PM Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, it saw a massive upheaval after the BJP won an even bigger victory in 2019 under his presidency.

Placing a slew of landmark bills, overpowering the opposition with razor-sharp arguments often leaving the house in splits with witty comebacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fomented an image of Parliamentarian par excellence in the last five years.

