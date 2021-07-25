Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 45,703 on Sunday as 515 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 213, a senior health official said.

Arunachal Pradesh's cumulative COVID positivity rate stands at 7.48 per cent. The state government imposed additional containment measures, including an extension of curfew timings by two hours, in nine districts that recorded over 10 per cent positivity rate in the last one week.

The state had reported 566 cases on July 13 and 508 infections on July 20.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by Lohit (85) and East Siang (39).

A 48-year-old man from Changlang district succumbed to the disease at a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 4,465 active cases, while 41,025 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 406 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 89.76 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,151, followed by Lohit (354) and Papumpare (323).

The state has tested over 8.98 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 6,878 on Saturday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 8.2 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

Among the nine districts where additional curbs were imposed, Kurung Kumey recorded the highest positivity rate of 21.1 per cent, followed by the Capital Complex region (15.9), Tawang and Kamle (13.1 per cent each), Lohit (12.9 per cent), Siang (12.2 per cent), Longding (11.9 per cent), Kra Daadi (10.7 per cent) and Dibang Valley (10 per cent).

Curfew timings in the nine districts were increased by two hours and the restrictions will now be imposed from 3 pm to 5 am from Sunday onwards. In the remaining districts, the curfew hours remain unchanged from 5 pm to 5 am.

