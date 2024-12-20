Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday addressed the inaugural session of the two-day annual Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar, an official release said.

He emphasized ensuring discipline, law and order, smart policing and countering the drug menace while touching on new criminal laws and the welfare of police personnel.

"District Police Chiefs and Commandants are the custodians of our state's safety and security. Their decisions, actions, and leadership shape the perception of law enforcement and the sense of justice within the communities. Let every citizen, woman, and child feel that they live under the protection of the State Police that is ethical, disciplined, and dedicated to their well-being," he said.

The Governor said that discipline and accountability form the cornerstone of a professional and respected police force.

He urged the officers to implement and reinforce a culture of ethical leadership.

"The essences of Smart Policing are the forward-thinking, technology-driven, and community-centred approach to modern law enforcement. As the District Police Chiefs, they must shift from traditional policing methods to embrace technology and data-driven approaches. Equip your officers with the skills and knowledge to operate modern tools effectively. Be transparent, ethical, and people-focused in your leadership," the Governor said.

Referring to the three new criminal laws, the Governor said that these laws are people-oriented.

"Laws are the backbone of a well-functioning society, ensuring order, justice, and equality. When laws are effectively implemented, they regulate society, empower citizens, protect rights, and create a safer, fairer, and more prosperous nation," he said.

The Governor advised the Superintendents of Police and Commandants to create a healthy, safe, supportive, and progressive environment for their personnel and officers.

He said they must prioritize stress management programs, psychological counselling, and regular health check-ups for their teams. In addition, they must offer platforms for officers and personnel to raise grievances and ensure these are addressed without delay.

The Governor also emphasized on fair promotion systems, adequate housing, and timely payment of allowances.

He said that no officer of personnel should feel abandoned or unappreciated.

Sharing his concerns about substance addiction, the Governor said that the drug menace is a silent war being waged in our communities, affecting our youth, our families, and the future of the State. It demands a response that is both firm and compassionate.

He urged the police officers to strengthen community policing programmes.

"The unwavering commitment of the Police officers to ensure law, order, and the safety of every citizen under their watch contributes to the development of their district, then State and to the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Viksit Bharat'," the Governor said.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, who also spoke in the inaugural session, highlighted the State Police, achievements and plans.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and senior officers of the State Police Department were present in the inaugural session along with Superintendents of Police and Commandants. (ANI)

