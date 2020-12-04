Itanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 28 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 16,348, a senior health official said.

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 37 more people were cured of the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Lower Subansiri, five from Changlang, four from West Kameng and three from the Capital Complex region, he said.

Two cases each were also recorded in Shi-Yomi and Namsai, while one case each was detected in Tirap, Lohit, Lower Siang and Lepa Rada, the official said.

Twenty-seven infections were detected through rapid antigen tests, while the other was diagnosed through RT-PCR test, he said.

The state now has 769 active cases, while 15,525 people have been cured and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.96 per cent, he said.

The positivity is 5.04 per cent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, has the highest number of active cases at 550, followed by West Kameng (60) and Lepa Rada (22).

The state has so far tested 3,62,267 samples for COVID-19, including 1,017 on Thursday.

