Hyderabad, December 4: Results of the high-stake elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to be declared today. The State Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes from 8 am onwards. The polling body has set up 30 counting centres, and a total of 8,152 personnel would be engaged in counting activities. Polling agents and candidates of all political parties would also remain vigilant. Stay tuned here for the live news updates.

The decisive trends are expected to emerge later in the day as ballot papers were used for the elections. Unlike the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the counting of votes through the ballot remains a more cumbersome exercise. The final results are expected to be known by late evening or in the night. GHMC Election 2020: With Low Voter Turnout of Around 42%, Hyderabad Local Body Polls Receive Lukewarm Response.

The 150-seat GHMC polls witnessed a high-voltage campaign, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading a heated campaign to unseat the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from power.

Top BJP leaders including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had fired up the BJP campaign, with the rhetoric involving Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan and Rohingya immigrants. On the last day of electioneering, Shah had promised to end the "Nizam culture" in Hyderabad if the BJP is elected to govern the GHMC.

In the 2015 elections, the TRS had succeeded in ending the tenure of Congress by winning 99 out of the 150 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had wrested 44 seats, whereas, the BJP secured four and the Congress was restricted at two.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).