Itanagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 508 people tested positive, taking the tally to 43,328, a senior health official said.

The toll rose to 203 with an 80-year-old man from East Siang dying, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The highest number new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region at 140, followed by Lohit (49), Papumpare (35), Lower Subansiri (34) and East Siang (33).

Of the new cases, 473 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 19 through RT-PCR and 16 by TrueNat method.

There are 4,260 active cases in the state at present, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 458 patients recovered. In all, 38,865 patients have recovered in the state.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,570 samples, recording a positivity rate of 7.73 per cent.

