Itanagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single day, as 170 people were cured of the disease while 33 fresh infections, pushed the state's coronavirus tally to 14,244, a senior health department official said on Monday.

Of the 33 new COVID-19 cases, The Capital Complex region reported the highest number at 14, followed by three each in Tawang, Changlang, West Kameng and Upper Siang, two each in West Siang and East Siang and one each in Papumpare, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring 13, all are asymptomatic and shifted to COVID care centres, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,260 active coronavirus cases, while 11,951 people have been cured of the disease so far, Dr Jampa said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now is 83.90 per cent.

Thirty-three people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,149, followed by West Siang (200), East Siang (136) and West Kameng (101), Dr Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,06,694 samples for COVID-19, including 1,000 on Sunday, he added.

