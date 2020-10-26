New Delhi, October 26: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Sunday, said that its acquisition of stakes in the Future Group's Retail business is legally enforceable in India and the company will go ahead with the deal despite the stay on the deal ordered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre after a case was filed by the American e-commerce giant Amazon which holds 3.58 percent stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Retail ltd. Amazon Gets Favourable Ruling, Future-Reliance Deal Put on Hold by Singapore Court.

"RRVL has entered into the transaction for the acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Ltd under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law. RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future Group without any delay,” Reliance said in a statement in this regard. "RRVL has entered into the transaction for the acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Ltd under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law. RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future Group without any delay,” Reliance said in a statement in this regard. Reliance Offers Amazon 40% Stake in Retail Arm, Says Report; If Finalised, $20 Billion Deal to be 'Biggest Ever in India.'

Amazon had earlier said that the Reliance-Future Group deal violated the contract between it and the debt-laden Future group. In August, RRVL a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance India Limited announced that it will acquire retail, logistics and warehousing businesses of the Future Group. the buyout costs RIL a whooping $ 3.4 billion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).