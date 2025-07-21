Itanagar, Jul 21 (PTI) In a major push for hydropower development in the Northeast, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal has reviewed the final stages of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2000 MW) at Dollungmukh, along the Arunachal-Assam border, and assured central support for the critical infrastructure.

Agarwal, accompanied by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) Chief Managing Director (CMD) Rajendra Prasad Goyal and Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh, conducted an on-site assessment of India's largest hydroelectric project on Sunday, which is on the verge of being commissioned, an official communiqué said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the project, local MLA Rotom Tebin underscored its economic significance for both the state and the nation.

He also briefed the team on the upcoming 1700 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project in Kamle district to be executed by NHPC, and urged the delegation to prioritise the Tamen-Dollungmukh road, calling it a critical link for the Kamala project's timely execution and broader regional development.

Responding to the appeal, Agarwal assured full support from the Union Power ministry and said the Centre would coordinate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to fast-track the road project.

He emphasised its importance for the region's infrastructure and the future of hydropower in the Northeast.

On Saturday, Agarwal also visited the NHPC's Siang Basin projects office at Pasighat, in East Siang district of the state, to review other ongoing hydroelectric initiatives in the region.

The secretary held a detailed review meeting with the project team on survey and pre-construction progress.

Commending the employees' dedication, he urged continued momentum to meet deadlines and praised NHPC's commitment and professionalism.

As part of NHPC's 50th anniversary celebrations, Agarwal and the dignitaries planted fruit-bearing saplings at the Pasighat office premises, symbolising NHPC's focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

