New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): In reaction to Atishi's allegation that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join them or else she'd be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the only person who has fooled her is Arvind Kejriwal.

"No one except Arvind Kejriwal has fooled you. He has destroyed several lives before her," Sirsa said in a video statement on Tuesday.

Suggesting that Atishi must be under pressure, Sirsa said, "When Arvind Kejriwal gave their names to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they felt that they are the next in turn because Kejriwal has given them away.

Asking Atishi to reveal the name of her close aide from whom she claims she got the blackmail threat from the BJP. Sirsa said, "Atishi claims that he has gotten a message. She should reveal the name of her close aide so that the ED can arrest him."

Sirsa also said that the BJP will not take in such a corrupt leader like her and she can inform her aide.

"BJP will not take in such a corrupt leader like Atishi and even will not allow her to walk outside its office," Sirsa said in a post on 'X'.

Hinting at a power struggle in the AAP, Sirsa said, "This is because Arvind Kejriwal does not want to make them Chief Minister. He wants to put them in jai. So they are scared."

Giving details of what Kejriwal revealed to the ED, Sirsa alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal said that Vijay Nair who was doing all the work under the Liquor Policy and was staying at a government bungalow, used to report to Atishi and Saurabh. Now they have got to know that all evidence is against them. Moreover, Atishi's family was also mentioned for exchange of money."

BJP spkesperson Harish Khurana said that Atishi is trying to create a sensation before the media and warned that the BJP might complain against him.

"This is a challenge. Please give his name. If not, the BJP will meet the Police Commissioner and lodge a complaint. This is not going to work. You are trying to move away from real issues...People of Delhi know how you are trying to diverge from issues of corruption," Khurana said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader RP Singh said that he too can make similar claims.

"I too can make such baseless allegations. I too can say that Saurabh Bharadwaj called me up and requested me to protect them from Arvind Kejriwal who wants to put them behind bars and make Sunita Kejriwal the CM," Singh said.

Singh claimed an internal tussle is going on in AAP and the fight for the Chief Minister's post is on.

"This is their internal tussle which is coming out again and again in different manners. The truth is that action will be taken against all whose names are involved in the matter...It is clear that the fight for the CM post has begun in AAP. Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are on one side and Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal are on the other side...," he said.

Speaking on Kejriwal's naming of Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj before the ED, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that Kejriwal is going through a transformation.

"Today the changing transforming face of Arvind Kejriwal's face is out in the open from Ram Lila. From Swaraj to Sharab, from Jhadu to Lalu, from Anna Hazare's leadership to Lalu's leadership...there is a huge transformation. Today he is saying the he wants to run the government from jail," Poonawala said. (ANI)

