New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor, visted the Election Commission on Friday and claimed that if AAP had not protested, one crore Delhi residents would have been deprived of water. He alleged bias, stating that instead of acting against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, ECI is targeting him.

"If we had not protested and raised a hue and cry, one crore people of Delhi would have stopped getting water... ECI has sent me a notice asking why no action is taken. I saved Delhi from water crisis and I am being threatened with punishment... Instead of filing an FIR and taking action against Nayab Saini, Election Commission is after me...Neighbouring states of election states can influence elections by stopping water... Money, sarees, shoes and jackets are being openly distributed in Delhi but Election Commission is silent. ECI does not show the courage to take action against BJP today," he said.

He further said "Whatever punishment is given to me, I will accept it. We have not taken time from Election Commission, if we meet them then it is fine otherwise we will come to the gate and give our answer and water bottle to the three commissioners."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the rising ammonia levels in Delhi's water were part of a political conspiracy aimed at disrupting the city's water supply. He further stated that the Haryana government's response was a politically motivated move.

"CM Atishi called Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to complain about the rising ammonia levels in water. She asked to either reduce the ammonia levels or release extra water to dilute the ammonia levels. He agreed to the demands but did not take action. This happened thrice and after that, he stopped taking Atishi's calls... Even Bhagwant Mann tried talking to Haryana CM to which he was given assurances but in vain... One by one, Delhi's water treatment plants started shutting down. Delhi's Chief Secretary also talked to Haryana Chief Secretary in this matter urging him to take action. Haryana's Chief Secretary said something very shocking. He said this decision has been taken at the top level and he suggested that Delhi CM talk to Haryana CM. This is when we realised this is a political conspiracy to influence elections... "

Kejriwal further addressed the water contamination issue, claiming it was part of a political conspiracy aimed at creating water scarcity in Delhi. He revealed that after 15 January, ammonia levels in the water rose dramatically before gradually decreasing, attributing the reduction to the success of their agitation.

"When the Punjab irrigation secretary talked to his counterpart in Haryana, it was confirmed that it was a political conspiracy... What happened after 15 January is shocking. Ammonia levels reached 3.2 ppm and gradually started increasing and reached 7 ppm by 26 January... This is when CM Atishi organised a press conference and informed everyone about it...They thought that they would be able to blame AAP by creating water scarcity in Delhi. Now the ppm has reduced to 2.1 which means that it was well in their control... Our agitation worked..," he said.

Meanwhile, according to souces, the Election Commission accepted the manner of meeting with Arvind Kejriwal today as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the thick of the campaign period in Delhi and for leaving no scope for complaint for any stakeholder.

The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on yamuna poisoning and mass genocide. (ANI)

