Mumbai, January 31: Ramadan 2025 is coming closer with each passing day. In India, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, will be observed in March. The exact date for the start of Ramadan 2025 will be determined following the moon sighting ritual. Muslims across the world eagerly wait for the arrival of Ramadan, which is considered one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. If you are searching for "Ramadan 2025 date in India", we have tentative dates here for you.

For those who don't know or remember, Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. It means each Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon on the evening of 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA? Check Tentative Dates.

Ramadan 2025 Date in India

Shabaan or Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. It comes before Ramadan. In India, the month of Shabaan commenced from January 31. Accordingly, 29th of Shabaan shall fall on February 28. Therefore, Muslims will look for the Ramadan moon on the evening of February 28. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan 2025 in India would begin from March 1. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan shall complete 30 days on March 1. Subsequently, Ramadan would begin from March 2.

Ramadan Significance

Muslims believe Ramadan is one of the holiest months of Islamic calendar. They are of the belief that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during the Ramadan month. In addition to this, fasting in Ramadan is one of five pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic or elderly. Ramadan Fasting Tips: From Staying Hydrated to Mindful Eating, Things That Can Help You With Fasting in the Holiest Islamic Month.

During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast every day from dawn to sunset. They abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. Fasting is intended to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Ramadan ends with Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr. Observed on the first day of Shawwal month that follows right after Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is one of the two festivals celebrated by Muslims across countries.

