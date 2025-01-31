New Delhi, January 31: India is set to become the world's third-largest economy, President Droupadi Murmu declared while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday. She emphasized that the government is implementing key decisions at an accelerated pace to drive economic growth and development. Highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, President Murmu stated that Rs 41,000 crore has been distributed to millions of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This initiative continues to provide direct financial assistance to farmers, ensuring agricultural stability and rural economic growth.

She also underlined major policy reforms, including the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’, which aims to synchronize elections across the country, and the Waqf Bill, which seeks to introduce transparency in the management of Waqf properties. President Droupadi Murmu Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Parliament, To Address Both Houses (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Sitting of Parliament

Her address was also dedicated to youth empowerment and employment generation. She stressed the government’s continued efforts to expand educational opportunities and create new jobs to harness India's demographic dividend. The President also reaffirmed the government's commitment to homeownership for the middle class, ensuring that housing schemes enable families to achieve their dream of owning a home.

She pointed out that government initiatives have successfully lifted 25 crore people out of extreme poverty, reinforcing the administration’s focus on economic inclusion and social upliftment. In a significant move towards women’s financial and technical empowerment, President Murmu highlighted the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme, which provides women with training in drone technology, offering them new employment avenues in the agricultural and logistics sectors. President Droupadi Murmu To Address Both Houses of Parliament Today Ahead of Budget Session 2025-26.

President Murmu expressed deep condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede in which at least 30 people died. She extended her sympathies to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. She also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

