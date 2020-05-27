India News | ASHA Workers in HP to Get Additional Incentive of Rs 1,000 Per Month

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to all ASHA workers for four months, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

About 8,000 ASHA workers will be provided the incentive from March to June for their dedicated efforts in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state, he said.

An amount of Rs 3.2 crore will be spent on providing this additional incentive to the ASHA workers, he added.

